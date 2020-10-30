FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Forget horsepower – a car owner found a different kind of beast when he looked under the hood.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission tweeted out that it was a 10-foot Burmese python curled up on the engine of a blue Mustang in Dania Beach. FWC sent officers to remove the snake, no word on what they did with it.
We received a call about a python under the hood of a Mustang! https://t.co/3LiWFyj58M. Officers removed the 10' invasive snake. If you see a Burmese python or other invasive species, report it to the Hotline at 888-Ive-Got1. #daniabeach #python #snake pic.twitter.com/FR7ekknxGv
— MyFWC (@MyFWC) October 29, 2020
Burmese pythons are an invasive species in and around the Everglades. Scientists say they have eliminated 99-percent of the native mammals in the Everglades, decimating food sources for native predators such as panthers and alligators. Native populations of bobcats, opossums, raccoons, foxes, and rabbits have been devastated.
