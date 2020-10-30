  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Burmese Python, Dania Beach, Local TV, Miami News, Python

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Forget horsepower – a car owner found a different kind of beast when he looked under the hood.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission tweeted out that it was a 10-foot Burmese python curled up on the engine of a blue Mustang in Dania Beach. FWC sent officers to remove the snake, no word on what they did with it.

Burmese pythons are an invasive species in and around the Everglades.  Scientists say they have eliminated 99-percent of the native mammals in the Everglades, decimating food sources for native predators such as panthers and alligators. Native populations of bobcats, opossums, raccoons, foxes, and rabbits have been devastated.

More from CBSMiami.com
Former Secretary Of State John Kerry: Idea Of Joe Biden Embracing Socialism Is ‘Scare Tactic’ By President Trump
Police: Miami-Dade Officer Arrested By Federal Drug Agents
Trump To Largely Maskless, Shoulder-To-Shoulder Supporters In Tampa: ‘Wearing A Mask Is Appropriate When Social Distancing Isn’t Possible’

Comments