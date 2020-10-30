MIAMI (CBSMiam) – Vice presidential candidate, US Senator Kamala Harris will campaign Saturday in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties on the last weekend of early voting.

In the morning, Senator Harris will hold drive-in early-voting events to mobilize supporters in Miami.

In the afternoon, she will hold an early-vote event in Fort Lauderdale to engage South Floridians to volunteer and vote.

RELATED: Campaign 2020 Voters Guide

Later, Harris will hold an event in Lake Worth to urge all Florida voters to vote and emphasize the role Florida will play in the upcoming presidential election.

On Friday, the Trump campaign announced that the president will deliver remarks at Opa-Locka Executive Airport, on Sunday, Nov. 1 at 11:30 p.m.

It’ll be his fifth and final stop of the day on Sunday after appearances in Michigan, Iowa, North Carolina, and Georgia.

More from CBSMiami.com

Former Secretary Of State John Kerry: Idea Of Joe Biden Embracing Socialism Is ‘Scare Tactic’ By President Trump

Police: Miami-Dade Officer Arrested By Federal Drug Agents

Trump To Largely Maskless, Shoulder-To-Shoulder Supporters In Tampa: ‘Wearing A Mask Is Appropriate When Social Distancing Isn’t Possible’

Eric Trump, the president’s son and Jill Biden, Joe Biden’s wife, will also be in Florida this weekend.

Eric Trump is slated to campaign at the Seawalk Pavilion and Latham Plaza in Jacksonville Beach and at the Norelli Family Foundation in Longwood.

Jill Biden, meanwhile, will campaign Sunday in Tallahassee, Orlando, and Tampa.

Exact times and locations for all events were not released.