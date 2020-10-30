MIAMI (CBSMiami/NSF) – Trying to rally supporters in the final days before the presidential election, Eric Trump and Jill Biden will campaign this weekend in Florida.
Trump is slated to campaign for his father, President Donald Trump, at the Seawalk Pavilion and Latham Plaza in Jacksonville Beach and at the Norelli Family Foundation in Longwood, according to the Trump campaign.
Biden, meanwhile, will campaign Sunday for her husband, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, in Tallahassee, Orlando and Tampa, the Biden campaign said Thursday evening. Times and locations were not released.
The appearances will come on the final weekend of early voting before Tuesday’s election.
Joe Biden campaigned Thursday in Coconut Creek and Tampa, while Donald Trump campaigned in Tampa.
The Biden campaign previously announced that Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris will campaign Saturday in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties.
