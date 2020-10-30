Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An Honor Guard ceremony was held Friday morning at Miami International Airport as the remains of Medal of Honor recipient U.S. Marine Pfc. Bruce Carter departed on an American Airlines plane.
On November 4th, Carter will be interred with military honors at Arlington National Cemetery.
Carter received the Medal of Honor posthumously for “conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of life, above and beyond the call of duty,” while serving in the Quang Tri Province, Vietnam August 7, 1969.
Carter’s 90-year-old-mother, as well as family members, and elected officials were in attendance at the ceremony at MIA.
Photojournalist Rafael Murciano captured the moment in their own words.
You must log in to post a comment.