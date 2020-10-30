MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Broward Sheriff’s Office investigators say they have arrested a Lauderdale man who is facing 20 charges related to child pornography.
Broward Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children detectives say Thomas Lee Jr. was arrested Thursday in North Lauderdale.
Authorities say following a search warrant, Lee was found to be in possession of images containing child porn.
More from CBSMiami.com
Former Secretary Of State John Kerry: Idea Of Joe Biden Embracing Socialism Is ‘Scare Tactic’ By President Trump
Police: Miami-Dade Officer Arrested By Federal Drug Agents
Trump To Largely Maskless, Shoulder-To-Shoulder Supporters In Tampa: ‘Wearing A Mask Is Appropriate When Social Distancing Isn’t Possible’
Authorities say Lee may face additional charges, pending the conclusion of the forensic investigation of all electronic devices, including phones, computers, tablets, thumb drives, etc., for evidence in this case.
Police said they received a tip on Lee’s activities and subsequently, the investigation revealed that Lee’s ‘crimes’ spanned a time period ranging from Nov. 8, 2017 through May 27, 2020.
Lee is currently being held at the BSO Main Jail on a combined $300,000 bond.
You must log in to post a comment.