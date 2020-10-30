FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The driver who Broward sheriff’s investigators said caused a crash that killed a Miami-Dade police captain has been arrested.
Daniel Chamblin, 32, has been charged with vehicular homicide.
Investigators said Chamblin was going nearly 100 miles on Griffin Road in Cooper City when a struck a car with Tyrone White and his wife Lisa inside. Arriving Broward sheriff’s deputies found one car flipped over and another on fire.
Tyrone White,59, died in the crash, Lisa was seriously hurt.
The Whites are the parents of New England Patriots running back James White.
Born in Fort Lauderdale, James White attended and played football at St. Thomas Aquinas High School. He then played college football at the University of Wisconsin. In 2014, the Patriots selected him in the fourth round of the draft.
