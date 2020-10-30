MIAMI (CBSMiami) – When voters get to the polls, eyes usually glaze over when they get to the amendments on the ballots. Many are important, while others not so much.

One of those not so important ones is Amendment 1, which changes the Florida constitution from declaring that “every citizen” can register to vote to “only citizens” can vote.

“It won’t change anything because you already have to be a citizen to vote in America,” explained political science professor Dr. Charles Zelden.

CAMPAIGN 2020 VOTERS GUIDE

Then there’s Amendment 2, which is the minimum wage hike. it requires a $15 hourly wage by 2026.

Those opposed say jobs will be eliminated because employers won’t be able to afford the hike.

“It could be good for the economy. It is good for the workers. It just depends on your take on how you feel the impact will be on the general economy,” Zelden said.

Amendment 3, possibly the most important of all, allows those registered as independents or with no party affiliation to vote in the Democratic or Republican primaries. The highest two voter getters, regardless of party, would face off in the general election.

“For whatever reason, about one-third of the voters in Florida choose not to identify as a Democrat or Republican. That is not a good thing as they are excluded on the choice of the candidate,” Zelden said. “On the other hand, trying the jungle primary approach, California approach, had downsides as it is very chaotic.”

Amendment 4 requires that all future constitutional changes – amendments – be voted on twice.

Amendment 5 allows homeowners three years for property tax benefits to be transferred to a new home. Currently, the limit is two years.

Amendment 6 allows the property tax discount currently available to combat disabled veterans to be transferred to surviving spouses.

“This sounds like one of these things where people are saying this is a good thing to do and the number involved are relatively small,” Zelden said.

For even more information on the amendments on the ballot, click here.