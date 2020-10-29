MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A check for one hundred thousand dollars was presented to the Urban League of Broward County and Greater Miami on Thursday morning.

It’s thanks to AT&T as part of the Believe Miami campaign. So far they’ve donated close to half a million dollars.

“Our employees enjoy giving back. We live, work, and play here so we want to be good community partners,” said Cristal Cole, the regional director of external affairs, who presented the check to the Urban League.

“They just seemed like the perfect partner to help provide job skills snd technology to folks that want to upscale and get back to work,” she added.

“We’re focused on not only getting individuals back to work but ensuring they are prepared for high growth, high demand applications,” said Nina McDowell, director of marketing in Broward at the Urban League.

The services they provide in Broward and Miami-Dade are in high demand now.

“We’ve noticed there has been a great uptick in the community,” Said McDowell when asked about the services the league provides.

They are meeting that demand now virtually. Turning this investment by AT&T into opportunities for the surrounding community.

“We have the opportunity of announcing that partnership at the Urban League’s virtual job fair on November 5th at 10 a.m.,” said McDowell.

For more information, go to ulbroward.org.