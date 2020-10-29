MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Damaging gusty winds from Tropical Storm Zeta are impacting portions of Alabama and Georgia.

At 5 a.m. Thursday, the center of the storm was 65 miles west-northwest of Atlanta.

Zeta is moving toward the northeast near 39 mph.

On the forecast track, the center of Zeta will move across portions of the southeastern U.S. Thursday morning, across the Mid-Atlantic states Thursday afternoon, and emerge over the western Atlantic by Thursday night.

Zeta is expected to become a non-tropical gale-force low on Thursday

The low should become absorbed by a frontal system over the western Atlantic by Friday night.

Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 60 mph with higher gusts. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles from the center.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Navarre to Walton/Bay County Line, Florida

More from CBSMiami.com

Texas Family Drives More Than 20 Hours To Be Reunited With Microchipped Dog, ‘Stolen 6 Years Ago’

Former Secretary Of State John Kerry: Idea Of Joe Biden Embracing Socialism Is ‘Scare Tactic’ By President Trump

Mysterious Orb Caught On Camera In Florida Pastor’s Home

Zeta was the earliest named 27th Atlantic storm recorded in an already historic hurricane season.

The National Hurricane Center had to turn to the Greek alphabet because there have been so many storms this 2020 season, it ran out of official names.

The last time the Greek alphabet had to be used in an Atlantic hurricane season was in 2005, the most active season on record, which had 28 named storms, including Hurricanes Katrina, Rita, and Wilma.