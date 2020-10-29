MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a warm and muggy start to Thursday with temperatures in the low 80s.

Afternoon highs will climb to around 90 degrees and it will feel like the upper 90s due to high humidity. It will be hot and steamy with plenty of sunshine. Spotty showers are possible but the rain chance remains low.

Friday will be even hotter with highs in the low 90s.

The first of two fronts will move in on Saturday and stall out. It will not be as hot for Halloween with highs in the mid to upper 80s and the potential for a few showers and stray storms.

Saturday night we’ll enjoy a spooky night sky with a second full moon in October known as the “Blue Moon” or “Hunter’s Moon.” This is a rare treat since we only see a full moon on Halloween about every 18 to 19 years.

This weekend Daylight Saving Time will end and we “Fall Back.” We will turn our clocks back an hour Saturday night and gain an hour of sleep.

Sunday will be warm with the mid to upper 80s and spotty storms.

The second, stronger cold front arrives Monday and it will bring windy weather. Quick showers are possible on Monday before we enjoy drier, less humid, cooler weather by Tuesday.

On Election day some inland areas may wake up to the upper 60s and lows near 70 degrees elsewhere.

Our highs on Tuesday will be below normal as we’ll enjoy the upper 70s. It will feel more like Fall South Florida style.