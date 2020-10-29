MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you notice some trick or treaters on Halloween with bright pink pumpkins, there is a good reason for it and it has to with COVID-19 and the fight against cancer.
About 20 thousand pink pumpkins are being used to collect donations for the American Cancer Society. Because of the pandemic, donations are down fifty percent and research is going through major cuts.
City Furniture provided the pumpkins. The company’s president, Keith Koenig, whose mother died of breast cancer, said we shouldn’t let COVID devastate breast cancer research.
“We weren’t going to let the pandemic stop us. I made a promise to my mother five years ago that we would promote the pink pumpkins because one out of eight women dies of this horrible disease,” he said.
So far, City Furniture has raised $90,000 thanks to donations at its stores and pink car caravans around South Florida.
