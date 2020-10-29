TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – More than 7.3 million Floridians, or half of registered voters in the Sunshine state, had voted as of Thursday morning, with five days remaining before the Nov. 3 general election.

According to the Florida Division of Elections, 7,380,071 people had cast ballots, more than 50-percent of the 14.4 million registered voters in the state.

EARLY VOTING

Democrats retained a lead in voting by mail, while Republicans had an edge through early voting.

As of Thursday morning, more than 3.1 million people have voted early.

Democrats had cast 1,043,470 votes in person while Republicans have cast 1,467,992 votes in person. Unaffiliated voters account for 607,373 and third-party voters cast 43,211.

RELATED: Miami-Dade Sees Historic Turn Out In Early Voting

In Miami-Dade and Broward counties combined, 633,513 people have gone to early voting polls to cast their ballots.

In Miami-Dade, the total is 375,289, which includes 134,345 Democrats, 141,356 Republicans, and 99,588 from unaffiliated or third-party voters.

In Broward County, the total number of early voters is 258,224. Democrats cast 125,551 ballots, Republicans cast 73,149 and 62,901 votes are from unaffiliated or third-party voters.

VOTE-BY-MAIL

There have been more than 4.2 million vote-by-mail ballots returned in Florida.

Statewide, voters had cast 4,219,025 mail-in ballots, with 1,947,545 by Democrats and 1,316,109 by Republicans.

Another 901,806 ballots had been cast by unaffiliated voters, while third-party voters had cast 53,565.

Overall, there are more than 1.7 million mail ballots requested but not yet returned. Of those, 734-thousand are held by Democrats and more than 554-thousand are with Republicans.

SOUTH FLORIDA

In Miami-Dade and Broward counties combined, 839,529 votes had been cast by mail, while another 835,588 had not been returned yet.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, voters had cast 433,235 mail in ballots, with 202,233 by Democrats and 111,952 by Republicans.

Another 119,050 ballots had been cast by unaffiliated and third-party voters.

Overall, there are more than 236-thousand vote-by mail ballots requested but not yet returned in Miami-Dade. Of those, more than 97-thousand are held by Democrats and 61-thousand are with Republicans.

BROWARD

In Broward, voters had cast 406,294 mail in ballots, with 240,044 by Democrats and 69,931 by Republicans.

Another 96,319 ballots had been cast by unaffiliated and third-party voters.

Overall, there are more than 599-thousand vote-by mail ballots requested but not yet returned in Broward. Of those, more than 339-thousand are held by Democrats and 108-thousand are with Republicans.

MORE FROM CBSMIAMI.COM

Mysterious Orb Caught On Camera In Florida Pastor’s Home

Decomposing Body Discovered In Virginia Man’s Trunk After Palmetto Expressway Crash

Police Release New Video, 911 Calls In Killing Of Fort Lauderdale Man Outside A Walgreens

Across the country, more than a third of registered voters, over 75 million Americans, have already voted.

If you still have a vote-by-mail ballot, you should drop if off at a secure drop box, which are located at all early voting sites, instead of putting it in the mail.

RELATED: CBSMIAMI DIGITAL VOTERS GUIDE

Vote-by-mail ballots must be received by your county supervisor of Elections by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Early voting ends on Sunday, Nov. 1. There is no early voting on Monday, Nov. 2.

The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 3.

The heavy voting has come as polls show Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in a close race in Florida, one of a handful of critical battleground states across the country.