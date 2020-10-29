MIAMI (CBSMiami) – City of Miami police are searching for three suspects they say broke into a home and stole three French bulldogs, firearms, designer clothes, and other items valued at over $60,000.

Miami police spokesman, Officer Mike Vega told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench, “Nine firearms were taken by the criminals and that is a danger to the public and police also. You can in the surveillance tape that the subjects are wearing hoodies, but if you look at one clip you can see the face of one suspect. We want to identify them and find those dogs. We do not think that this was random. This home was the intended target.”

Vega said he is particularly worried about the safety of the stolen French bulldogs.

“To see the pictures of those beautiful dogs and not knowing where they are is a concern. We don’t know how they are being cared for or how they are and so we are hoping that if someone sees those dogs they will tell us where they are. We need to find them. And so if anyone knows anything or sees anything, they should contact Miami Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers right away.”

Neighbor Ivan Salati said, “I am really concerned. This is really surprising that this is happening in our neighborhood and I am upset about the dogs.”

Another neighbor Paula Vega said, “It is horrible. Pets are like your family. I take care of them like they are my sons. You don’t want anything ever happening to them.”

Police said it happened at around 3 a.m. on October 26, at a home near the 4100 block of N.W. 10 Avenue.

Detectives say the victim was away from the home when he received a RING Doorbell notification at approximately 3:18 a.m.

The victim told police he could see that there were masked persons on his property.

When the victim arrived home, he discovered that his rear door had been left open and that his house had been ransacked.

The police report says the victim discovered his three French bulldogs were gone. A fourth dog was left in the house and appeared injured.

The man also told police that nine firearms, 20 flashbangs, and miscellaneous designer clothes had been stolen.

Flashbangs are also known as stun grenades, these are designed to temporarily disorient the senses without killing anyone.

Police did not say what type of firearms were taken or why the homeowner was in possession of 20 flashbangs inside his home.

In total over $7,500 in firearms, $20,000 in clothing, and three French bulldogs worth $60,000 were all stolen, according to the police report.

Police are looking for three suspects, who were wearing hoodies and masks at the time of the burglary.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Miami Police Department’s Burglary Unit at (305) 603-6030 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471- TIPS (8477).