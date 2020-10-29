Comments
More from CBSMiami.com
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in South Miami held its annual Halloween event to lift the spirits of its young patients.
The event is known as the “Reverse trick or treating,” where an iPad on wheels, known as “Franky the Robot” delivered treat bags, costumes, and activity books to young patients.
More from CBSMiami.com
Texas Family Drives More Than 20 Hours To Be Reunited With Microchipped Dog, ‘Stolen 6 Years Ago’
Former Secretary Of State John Kerry: Idea Of Joe Biden Embracing Socialism Is ‘Scare Tactic’ By President Trump
Mysterious Orb Caught On Camera In Florida Pastor’s Home
All while following social distancing guidelines.
You must log in to post a comment.