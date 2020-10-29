TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – Vice presidential candidate, US Senator Kamala Harris will campaign Saturday in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties as Democrats try to boost early voting turnout in party strongholds.
Full details were not announced Thursday, but Harris’ trip will come two days after Democratic nominee Joe Biden and President Donald Trump campaign in the battleground state in Tampa.
More from CBSMiami.com
Texas Family Drives More Than 20 Hours To Be Reunited With Microchipped Dog, ‘Stolen 6 Years Ago’
Former Secretary Of State John Kerry: Idea Of Joe Biden Embracing Socialism Is ‘Scare Tactic’ By President Trump
Mysterious Orb Caught On Camera In Florida Pastor’s Home
RELATED: Campaign 2020 Voters Guide
Biden and Trump were both slated to appear Thursday in Tampa, while Biden also planned a stop in Broward County. Early voting will end this weekend in advance of Tuesday’s election.
(©2020 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida’s contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.