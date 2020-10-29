MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported 673 new cases of COVID-19 and 9 additional deaths in Miami-Dade County on Thursday.
The additional cases increased Miami-Dade county’s overall total to 184,669 and 3,634 deaths.
The two-week positivity rate average increased to 4.55%.
In Broward, there were 466 new cases and 2 new deaths. The Broward County’s overall total increased to 85,449 cases and 1,522 deaths.
The two-week positivity rate average increased to 4.94%.
In Monroe, there were 40 new cases and no additional deaths. Monroe county’s overall totals are 2,269 cases and 25 deaths.
The two-week positivity rate average increased to 7.49%.
Statewide, there were 4,198 new cases and 79 additional deaths. The total number of cases now stands at 794,624 across Florida and 16,854 total deaths.
The two-week positivity rate in Florida remains at 5.16%.
