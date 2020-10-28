MIAMI (CBSMiami) – In the final leg of their respective campaigns, both President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden have their eyes on Florida.

On Wednesday, Donald Trump Jr. will make campaign stops in Jacksonville, Daytona Beach, and Vero Beach.

President Trump is scheduled to be back in Miami-Dade on Wednesday night.

On Tuesday, Ivanka Trump headlined a “Make America Great Again” event at Bayfront Park.

“President Trump will always protect Social Security, Medicare, and patients with preexisting conditions,” the president’s daughter said.

Before Miami, she campaigned in Sarasota.

Also on Tuesday, Lara Trump, who is married to the president’s son Eric, made campaign stops in Cocoa, Panama City Beach, and Pensacola.

The CBS News Election Battleground Tracker shows the Sunshine State is still a tossup.

In most polls, presidential candidate Joe Biden is leading slightly.

Biden expected to be in Broward County Thursday. He sent former President Barack Obama to North Miami Saturday in an effort to make sure minorities vote.

On Tuesday, the former president was in Orlando for the hard-fought I-4 corridor.

“Both sides are really throwing their big guns at Florida,” said Charles Zelden, a history and political science professor at Nova Southeastern University. “Florida, while it’s not the tipping state, is the state that you have to win.”

Zelden called Florida the foundation of a political victory and said there aren’t many paths to re-election for President Donald Trump without a win in the Sunshine State and its 29 electoral votes.

“It kind of comes down to Florida, Florida, Florida,” said Zelden.