MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Life-threatening storm surge and strong winds are expected along portions of the northern Gulf Coast on Wednesday afternoon.

At 5 a.m. Wednesday, the center of the storm was 320 miles south-southwest of the mouth of the Mississippi River.

Zeta is moving toward the north-northwest near 17 mph.

On the forecast track, the center of Zeta will approach the northern Gulf coast Wednesday morning and make landfall in southeastern Louisiana in the afternoon. Zeta will move close to the Mississippi coast Wednesday evening and move across the southeastern and eastern United States on Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 85 mph with higher gusts.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 150 miles.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Morgan City, Louisiana to the Mississippi/Alabama border

Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Metropolitan New Orleans

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Mississippi/Alabama border to Walton/Bay County Line, Florida

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

West of Morgan City to Intracoastal City, Louisiana

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

Mouth of the Atchafalaya River to Navarre, Florida

Lake Borgne, Lake Pontchartrain, Vermilion Bay, Pensacola Bay, and

Mobile Bay

More from CBSMiami.com

Mysterious Orb Caught On Camera In Florida Pastor’s Home

Decomposing Body Discovered In Virginia Man’s Trunk After Palmetto Expressway Crash

Police Release New Video, 911 Calls In Killing Of Fort Lauderdale Man Outside A Walgreens

Zeta was the earliest named 27th Atlantic storm recorded in an already historic hurricane season.

The National Hurricane Center had to turn to the Greek alphabet because there have been so many storms this 2020 season, it ran out of official names.

The last time the Greek alphabet had to be used in an Atlantic hurricane season was in 2005, the most active season on record, which had 28 named storms, including Hurricanes Katrina, Rita, and Wilma.