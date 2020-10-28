MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is looking for three suspects accused of committing a home invasion robbery in Tamarac.
BSO said two armed suspects, dressed in black approached a woman who was leaving her home at around 9 a.m. on Monday.
The suspects, who exited a 2019 or 2020 white Lexus SUV NX300 F Sport model vehicle, forced the victim to escort them into her home at gunpoint, and subsequently tied her up, according to authorities.
Here is what police said happened inside the residence:
“Surveillance video inside the home shows the two males rummaging through the victim’s belongings. While the subjects are inside the residence, surveillance video captures an unknown female wearing a dark-colored hair wrap (possibly concealing dreads or braids) and dark-colored clothing approaching the home. The female opens the door, says something in Creole, then closes the door before wiping the handle down with her long sleeve shirt and returning back to the awaiting car. All three subjects leave shortly after, taking items valued at approximately $2,700.”
Anyone with information regarding the identity of these subjects is asked to contact BSO Robbery Detective Robert Sokol at 954-321-4547. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
