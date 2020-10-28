MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A family from Opa-Locka is pleading for help in solving the shooting death of their son, Gregory Smith, Jr.

“I’m still processing my son is gone, you know, wanting him to walk through my doors, hear his voice. I have none of that. someone took that from this family,” said Barbara Smith.

The 20-year-old was shot and killed on August 12 while detectives believe he was visiting someone in the area of 13300 Alexandria Drive in Opa-Locka.

“It did happen around 8 o’clock, 8:20 ish at night, still a time where there’s plenty of people that could have seen what happened, could have helped Gregory, could have brought some closure to this family,” said Miami-Dade Detective Jorge Rodriguez.

Smith was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he died.

Miami-Dade Police didn’t specify but said on Wednesday they have some video of the incident and have had some leads. So far, no one has been arrested.

Detective Jorge Rodriguez told CBS4 they are looking for more than one suspect in this deadly shooting and it is possible Smith was at the wrong place at the wrong time.

“Whoever took my son’s life, I forgive you. But one thing I want to leave you with, you have a mother, you have a father, you may have children now. You need to look at that because you wouldn’t want this to happen to your family,” said Smith.

Anyone with information that can help the police is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477). There is a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.