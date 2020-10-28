LAKE WORTH BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — A man who reportedly carjacked and stabbed an Uber driver in Broward was shot and killed Tuesday night by Palm Beach sheriff’s deputies during a traffic stop.

Palm Beach Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said when his deputies stopped the vehicle around 8 p.m. and the man, who was is in his 20s, got out holding a filet knife. He added that deputies put some distance between themselves and the man, but the situation rapidly escalated when the man lunged toward them.

The sheriff did not identify or say how many deputies fired at the man.

“It’s unfortunate. We’ve had so many incidences over the past 30 days where we’ve encountered people with knives and guns, and we’ve been able to deescalate it, and talk them down,” Bradshaw said. “This was one of those situations where the individual just was not going to be talked to, even though the deputies tried to put some distance between them and the suspect.”

The sheriff said someone who lived in the area recorded the incident on a cellphone.

The Uber driver’s injuries are not considered to be life-threatening, the sheriff said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office will investigate. The deputies have been placed on administrative leave, which is customary when an officer-involved shooting is being investigated.

