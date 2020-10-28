TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – More folks are voting early than ever before. With just six days left before Election Day, more than 6.9 million ballots had been cast through the mail and at early voting sites as of Wednesday morning.

According to the Florida Division of Elections, 6,921,358 million people have already voted in the Sunshine state, a battleground state with more than 14.44 million registered voters.

EARLY VOTING

Democrats retained a lead in voting by mail, while Republicans had an edge through early voting.

As of Wednesday morning, more than 2.8 million people have voted early. Democrats have cast 953,316 votes in person while Republicans have cast 1,328,312 votes in person. Unaffiliated voters account for 535,652 and third-party voters cast 37,104.

In Miami-Dade and Broward counties combined, 571,368 people have gone to early voting polls to cast their ballots.

In Miami-Dade, the total is 339,914, which includes 122,391 Democrats, 129,019 Republicans, and 88,504 from unaffiliated or third-party voters.

In Broward County, the total number of early voters is 231,454. Democrats cast 114,017 ballots, Republicans cast 65,523 and 54,850 votes are from unaffiliated or third-party voters.

VOTE-BY-MAIL

There have been more than 4 million vote-by-mail ballots returned in Florida.

Statewide, voters had cast 4,066,974 mail-in ballots, with 1,888,415 by Democrats and 1,267,507 by Republicans.

Another 860,060 ballots had been cast by unaffiliated voters, while third-party voters had cast 50,992.

Overall, there are more than 1.9 million mail ballots requested but not yet returned. Of those, 792-thousand are held by Democrats and more than 602-thousand are with Republicans.

SOUTH FLORIDA

In Miami-Dade and Broward counties combined, 802,932 votes had been cast by mail, while another 854,902 had not been returned yet.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, voters had cast 413,975 mail in ballots, with 194,512 by Democrats and 107,023 by Republicans.

Another 112,440 ballots had been cast by unaffiliated and third-party voters.

Overall, there are more than 255-thousand vote-by mail ballots requested but not yet returned in Miami-Dade. Of those, more than 105-thousand are held by Democrats and 66-thousand are with Republicans.

BROWARD

In Broward, voters had cast 388,957 mail in ballots, with 231,368 by Democrats and 66,650 by Republicans.

Another 90,939 ballots had been cast by unaffiliated and third-party voters.

Overall, there are more than 599-thousand vote-by mail ballots requested but not yet returned in Broward. Of those, more than 339-thousand are held by Democrats and 108-thousand are with Republicans.

Across the country, an estimated 69.5 million Americans have already voted, the majority by mail, 42.5 million, and the rest in person, 23 million. An analysis by a voter tracking firm found 25.6% of these voters did not vote in 2016.

If you still have a vote-by-mail ballot, you should drop if off at a secure drop box, which are located at all early voting sites, instead of putting it in the mail.

Vote-by-mail ballots must be received by your county supervisor of Elections by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Early voting ends on Sunday, Nov. 1. There is no early voting on Monday, Nov. 2.

The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 3.

The heavy voting has come as polls show Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in a close race in Florida, one of a handful of critical battleground states across the country.