MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a warm and steamy start across South Florida on Wednesday with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s with a few quick-moving showers.
This afternoon will be warm and humid with plenty of sunshine, highs in the mid to upper 80s. It will be breezy at times. There is a high risk of rip currents due to the onshore winds. Small craft should exercise caution.
Wednesday night will be mild and muggy with lows in the upper 70s.
On Thursday, we’ll heat up to around 90 degrees, the rain chance remains low. It will be even hotter on Friday with highs in the low 90s with the potential for spotty storms in the afternoon.
More from CBSMiami.com
Mysterious Orb Caught On Camera In Florida Pastor’s Home
Decomposing Body Discovered In Virginia Man’s Trunk After Palmetto Expressway Crash
Police Release New Video, 911 Calls In Killing Of Fort Lauderdale Man Outside A Walgreens
A weak front is expected to move across South Florida this weekend. It will not be as hot on Saturday for Halloween. Highs will be closer to normal, but spotty storms will be possible through Sunday due to lingering moisture associated with the front.
This weekend Daylight Saving Time comes to an end, and we “Fall Back” and turn clocks back an hour on Saturday night.
You must log in to post a comment.