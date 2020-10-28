MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – A Miami Gardens track and field coach already accused of sexually assaulting one of his students 10 years ago and sexually molesting her sister recently is facing new charges.

The prosecutor, in this case, was expecting more victims to come forward and on Wednesday, more charges were filed against Darius Lawshea, 45, after two more victims came forward accusing the coach of sexually abusing them when they were teens.

The original case claims Lawshea had non-consensual sex with a teen three times in 2010 when the victim was just 14 years old and a member of the Miami Gardens High School track team.

She claims the first time was when she stayed overnight at his apartment, according to his arrest report. She reportedly said the other two times were in his car when he was driving her home from practice.

Lawshea is now facing several charges including, four counts of sexual battery, four counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a minor.

He is being held without bond.

Anyone who knows of any victims should call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).