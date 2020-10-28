MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Zeta continues to strengthen and is expected to bring hurricane conditions to a portion of the Gulf Coast later this afternoon.

At 2 p.m. Wednesday, the center of the storm was 140 miles southwest of the mouth of the Mississippi River.

Zeta was moving toward the north-northeast near 20 mph.

On the forecast track, the center of Zeta will make landfall in southeastern Louisiana on Wednesday afternoon. Zeta will then move close to the Mississippi coast in the evening, and move across the southeastern and eastern United States on Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to 105 mph with higher gusts. Some additional strengthening is possible before it makes landfall.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 150 miles.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Morgan City, Louisiana to the Mississippi/Alabama border

Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Metropolitan New Orleans

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Mississippi/Alabama border to Walton/Bay County Line, Florida

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

Mouth of the Atchafalaya River to Navarre, Florida

Lake Borgne, Lake Pontchartrain, Vermilion Bay, Pensacola Bay, and

Mobile Bay

Zeta was the earliest named 27th Atlantic storm recorded in an already historic hurricane season.

The National Hurricane Center had to turn to the Greek alphabet because there have been so many storms this 2020 season, it ran out of official names.

The last time the Greek alphabet had to be used in an Atlantic hurricane season was in 2005, the most active season on record, which had 28 named storms, including Hurricanes Katrina, Rita, and Wilma.