PENSACOLA (CBSMiami/AP) — Several counties in the state’s Panhandle will be closing their voting sites early as Hurricane Zeta approaches the region.

Hurricane Zeta is expected to make landfall south of New Orleans on Wednesday afternoon. Florida’s western Panhandle region is expected to see deteriorating weather conditions throughout day, officials said.

In the Pensacola area — long a Republican stronghold — all 10 early voting locations were closing Wednesday at 3 p.m. and won’t reopen until 11 a.m. on Thursday, Escambia County Supervisor of Elections David H. Stafford said on the agency’s website.

As of September, 44% of voters in Escambia registered as Republicans, 33% as Democrats and 20% had no party affiliation.

The voting locations should return to the normal 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. routine on Friday and Saturday.

Similar hours have been posted for early voting locations in Santa Rosa County.

More from CBSMiami.com

Mysterious Orb Caught On Camera In Florida Pastor’s Home

Decomposing Body Discovered In Virginia Man’s Trunk After Palmetto Expressway Crash

Police Release New Video, 911 Calls In Killing Of Fort Lauderdale Man Outside A Walgreens

In neighboring Okaloosa County, Supervisor of Elections Paul Lux said all early voting locations will close at 5 p.m. Wednesday “out of an abundance of caution,” as the storm approaches. Those voting locations are scheduled to reopen at 9 a.m. Thursday.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)