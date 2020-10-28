NAPLES (CBSMiami) – A 20-year-old Naples man was arrested after he reportedly changed voter registration information for Governor Ron DeSantis.
Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement launched an investigation Monday after DeSantis learned his address in the state’s voting database had been changed to an address in West Palm Beach. DeSantis made the discovery when he went to vote in Tallahassee and was informed of the address change.
Agents say the registration address was changed via computer over a web browser and they traced it to Anthony Guevara. He was arrested at his home following a search warrant Tuesday night.
Agents believe Guevara also accessed the voter registrations of U.S. Senator Rick Scott and sports celebrities Michael Jordan and LeBron James but made no changes.
“FDLE is committed to ensuring the voting rights of Florida citizens are protected, and we will continue to work with our local, state, and federal partners in ensuring the security of our elections,” FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen said.
Guevara has been charged with unauthorized access of a computer and altering a voter registration without consent. Both counts are felonies.
He was booked into the Collier County Jail on a $5,000 bond.
