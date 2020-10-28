MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Police Department is investigating the stabbing of two women, Tuesday afternoon resulting in the death of one of the women.
Miami police say they got a call about ‘people stabbed,’ at around 6:30 p.m., in the 2300 block of SW 26th Street.
Arriving officers found two women suffering from stab wounds. Both women were rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital where one of them was pronounced dead, while the other remains in critical condition.
Police say they detained a man at the scene but did not release his name.
Authorities said all three are related.
