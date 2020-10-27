MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Time is running out to get your vote-by-mail ballot returned through the post office.

The postal service recommends you allow at least one week to get your ballot delivered in time.

Tuesday marked the one-week countdown to the general election, and in South Florida voters headed to post offices to mail their ballots.

“I feel the urgency I wanted to make sure it’s on its way,“ one voter told CBS4 at the Oakland Park post office on Tuesday morning.

Between Broward and Miami-Dade close to 800 thousand mail-in ballots have been received.

More than one million were sent between the two counties.

You can still drop off your ballot at early voting locations until this Sunday.

After that, you still have an option in Broward. Next Monday and Tuesday, mail-in ballot drop boxes will be operating at the Lauderhill location on State Road 7

and downtown Fort Lauderdale.

At Government Center, in Miami-Dade, there are four options after Sunday to submit

your mail-in ballot at a drop box.

The locations are Election Headquarters in Miami, the Stephen P. Clarke Center in downtown Miami, North Dade Regional Library in Miami Gardens, and South Dade Regional

Library in Cutler Bay.