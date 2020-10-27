FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Time is running out if you plan to return your “Vote-by-Mail” through the mail.

Some voters who plan to vote this way feel a last-minute crush of people mailing in ballots may swamp the post office and their’s may get lost in the shuffle or not delivered on time.

Vote-by-mail ballots must be received by your county Supervisor of Elections by 7 p.m. on Election Day for them to be counted.

If you plan to drop it in the mail, it’s better to do so in the next day or two, giving it plenty of time to get to your county’s Supervisor of Elections office.

If you decide to skip the mail, you can always drop off your “Vote-by-Mail” ballot in person.

In Miami-Dade, all early voting locations will also have official ballot drop boxes for anyone who would like to drop off their vote-by-mail ballots instead of mailing them. Click here for a list of early voting locations in Miami-Dade. The drop boxes are only operational while the voting site is open. Early voting ends Sunday.

In Broward, there are 22 early voting locations which are open from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. All early voting locations will have official ballot drop boxes for vote-by-mail ballots. Click here for a list of early voting locations in Broward. Again, you can only drop off a “Vote-by-Mail” ballot when the site is open and early voting ends Sunday.

In Monroe, there are five early voting locations which are open from 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. All locations will have official ballot drop boxes for vote-by-mail ballots. Click here for a list of early voting locations in Monroe. The drop boxes are available during early voting hours. The last day of early voting is Saturday, October 31st.

If for some reason, you decide not to drop it off at an early voting location. Mail-in ballots can be dropped off at your county’s election headquarters on Monday and on Tuesday before 7 p.m.

Voters can track their ballots to make sure they’ve been received and processed by their county elections departments.