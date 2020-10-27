MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With Florida being a hotly contested battleground state in the upcoming presidential election and both campaigns have their eyes on South Florida.

On Tuesday, Ivanka Trump will make a campaign stop in Downtown Miami. The “Make America Great Again” event starts at 5:30 p.m. at Bayfront Park.

Before Miami, she will make a campaign stop in Sarasota.

The visit from the President’s daughter is the first of many this week as both campaigns look to secure a Florida win on November 3rd.

“Both sides are really throwing their big guns at Florida,” said Charles Zelden, a history and political science professor at Nova Southeastern University. “Florida, while it’s not the tipping state, is the state that you have to win.”

Zelden called Florida the foundation of a political victory and said there aren’t many paths to re-election for President Donald Trump without a win in the Sunshine State and its 29 electoral votes.

“It kind of comes down to Florida, Florida, Florida,” said Zelden.

Also on Tuesday, Lara Trump, who is married to the President’s son Eric, will make campaign stops in Cocoa, Panama City Beach, and Pensacola.

On Wednesday, Donald Trump Jr. will make campaign stops in Jacksonville, Daytona Beach, and Vero Beach.

President Trump will arrive in Miami Wednesday night.

Former Vice President Joe Biden will make a stop in Broward County on Thursday. He’ll also stop in Tampa.

Last Saturday, former President Barack Obama rallied voters in North Miami. On Tuesday, he’ll stump for his former vice president in Orlando.