HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – At least four people are in custody after the driver of a stolen vehicle led police on a pursuit that ended in Hollywood.
Hollywood police said the chase came to an end near Park Road and Park Lane, just off of Sheridan Street.
Three of the suspects were taken into custody in Lauderdale Lakes where they bailed out during the pursuit. One was taken into custody where the pursuit ended.
Initial reports indicate a fifth suspect was found a short distance away in the Sheridan Lakes complex. Police have not confirmed that.
