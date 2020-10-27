TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – There are just seven days left before Election Day, and more than 6.4 million ballots have been cast so far in the battleground state of Florida, which is more than 41-percent of eligible voters. Florida has more than 14-million voters registered for the election.

According to the Florida Division of Elections, 6,427,773 million voters have either cast their ballots by mail or in person early voting.

EARLY VOTING

More than 2.5 million people have voted early. Democrats have cast 859,378 votes in person while Republicans have cast 1,172,206 votes in person. Unaffiliated voters account for 463,204 and third-party voters cast 31,998.

In Miami-Dade and Broward counties combined, 507,532 people have gone to early voting polls to cast their ballots.

In Miami-Dade, the total is 302,936, which includes 110,050 Democrats, 115,602 Republicans, and 77,284 from unaffiliated or third-party voters.

In Broward County, the total number of early voters is 204,596. Democrats cast 102,257 ballots, Republicans cast 57,561 and 47,313 votes are from unaffiliated or third-party voters.

VOTE-BY-MAIL

There have been more than 3.9 million vote-by-mail ballots returned in Florida.

Statewide, voters had cast 3,900,987 mail-in ballots, with 1,826,122 by Democrats and 1,211,012 by Republicans.

Another 815,631 ballots had been cast by unaffiliated voters, while third-party voters had cast 48,222.

Overall, there are more than 2 million mail ballots requested but not yet returned. Of those, 854-thousand are held by Democrats and more than 658-thousand are with Republicans.

SOUTH FLORIDA

In Miami-Dade and Broward counties combined, 772,229 votes had been cast by mail, while another 871,112 had not been returned yet.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, voters had cast 397,866 mail in ballots, with 188,036 by Democrats and 102,644 by Republicans.

Another 107,183 ballots had been cast by unaffiliated and third-party voters.

Overall, there are more than 271-thousand vote-by mail ballots requested but not yet returned in Miami-Dade. Of those, more than 111-thousand are held by Democrats and 70-thousand are with Republicans.

BROWARD

In Broward, voters had cast 374,363 mail in ballots, with 223,984 by Democrats and 63,992 by Republicans.

Another 86,387 ballots had been cast by unaffiliated and third-party voters.

Overall, there are more than 599-thousand vote-by mail ballots requested but not yet returned in Broward. Of those, more than 339-thousand are held by Democrats and 108-thousand are with Republicans.

Elections officials anticipate many counties will have more than 60 percent of the anticipated turnout completed before Nov. 3.

With early voting now underway, early voting sites are an option for submitting your vote-by-mail ballot. There are secure drop boxes at all early voting sites where you can drop your vote-by-mail ballots instead of putting it in the mail.

Vote-by-mail ballots must be received by your county supervisor of Elections by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Early voting ends on Sunday, Nov. 1. There is no early voting on Monday, Nov. 2.

The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 3.

The heavy voting has come as polls show Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in a close race in Florida, one of a handful of critical battleground states across the country.