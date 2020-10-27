MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As the number of coronavirus cases grows throughout South Florida and South Florida schools, the United Teachers of Dade says it is alarmed by some new developments at Miami Senior High School.

The UTD tells CBS4 that 200 students and 17 teachers at the school are in quarantine because of exposure to COVID-19.

In response, a Miami-Dade Public Schools spokeswoman said the school system could not address the number in quarantine but says quarantines are done as a precaution and do not accurately show how many actually have the virus.

In addition, Miami-Dade County Public Schools released this statement. “It is unrealistic to expect that we will not have cases; however, with the health and well-being of our students and employees in mind, Miami-Dade County Public Schools is being extremely proactive and implementing all necessary mitigation measures as soon as cases are reported.”

The Miami-Dade County Public Schools COVID-19 Dashboard, shows Miami Senior High and Kendale Lakes Elementary, both have 8 cases, the most on the dashboard.

Coral Reef Senior High and Miami Lakes K-8 Center both have 7 cases. North Miami Senior High has 6. Henry E.S. Reeves K-8 Center has 5 and so does John A. Ferguson Senior High.

Other schools on the list have 4 or less.

The dashboard shows there are a total of 251 cases in Miami-Dade Public schools; 74 employees and 177 students who have contracted the virus since Oct. 5.

Twenty-five of those new student cases were added to the dashboard Monday, October 26.

However, Miami-Dade Public Schools says “No student case is considered confirmed until the District receives official FDOH verification of a positive test result; and it is at that time that their cases are updated on the dashboard. Additionally, in accordance with Board policy, all M-DCPS employees must self-report a positive COVID test result.”

Miami Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho has previously said with children returning to school, it was almost inevitable that there would be cases. He said the district and the schools are doing everything they can to keep students safe.

In addition, an independent doctor told CBS4 last week that Miami-Dade Public Schools were doing an excellent job protecting students.

Carvalho reminds parents to check their children every morning for symptoms and reminds employees to fill out their self-assessment health tests every single day.

School officials are notifying parents in schools with positive cases with robocalls and reaching out to parents of children who may have come into contact with those who tested positive for the virus.

In Broward County, the school district’s COVID-19 dashboard shows there have been 149 total cases, 74 students and 51 staff, in the last 30 days, impacting 93 sites. This database is updated twice a week, on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Western High School has the highest number with seven student cases and Tradewinds Elementary has 4 student cases and 1 employee.

There is also a statewide dashboard from the Florida Department of Health, but the total number of cases on both dashboards don’t match. According to a Miami-Dade County Public Schools spokesperson, the reason they don’t match is because the schools dashboard only shows the students and employees who are attending in-person classes and not virtual learning, while the state dashboard includes all employees and students, whether they are at home or going to school.