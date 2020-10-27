MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported 727 new cases of COVID-19 and 9 additional deaths in Miami-Dade County on Tuesday. It’s the second highest number of newly added cases in more than a month.
The additional cases increased Miami-Dade county’s overall total to 183,250 and 3,624 deaths.
The two-week positivity rate average increased to 4.51%.
In Broward, there were 376 new cases and the death toll actually decreased by one. The Broward County’s overall total increased to 84,338 cases and 1,520 deaths.
The two-week positivity rate average increased to 4.58%.
In Monroe, there were 15 new cases and no additional deaths. Monroe county’s overall totals are 2,214 cases and 25 deaths.
The two-week positivity rate average decreased slightly to 7.31%.
MORE FROM CBSMIAMI.COM
Miami Gardens Track Coach Darius Lawshea Accused Of Sexual Assault
Mysterious Orb Caught On Camera In Florida Pastor’s Home
COVID In South Florida: Overall Amount Of Patients At Local Hospitals Increasing But ICU Number Remains Flat
Statewide, there were 4,298 new cases and 57 additional deaths. The total number of cases now stands at 786,311 across Florida and 16,708 total deaths.
The two-week positivity rate in Florida increased to 5.18%.
You must log in to post a comment.