HOMESTEAD (CBSMiami) – Are you craving some gooey, warm cinnamon rolls from Knaus Berry Farm?

The famous Homestead farm, also known for its delicious milkshakes, smoothies, pies, and strawberries, reopened Tuesday with social distancing rules.

The first person was in line at 2:30 a.m., the farm’s store reopened at 8 a.m.

The farm always closes for the summer and reopens at the end of October, but it closed several weeks earlier than anticipated last March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The family-owned farm is following strict social distancing guidelines which will stretch the usually long lines even longer. In addition, everyone must wear a mask inside the store.

Owners also recommend umbrellas to help aid in the social distancing as well as offering shelter from the sun and rain.

The farm reopened with a focus on the most popular items.

“The thought being fewer options, quicker decisions, less wait time. That being said we are not concrete in that and all things are subject to change. We will monitor and adjust as needed. Flexible is the word for Covid-19,” the farm told CBSMiami.com.

But never fear, the cinnamon rolls are definitely there.

Cinnamon rolls cost $1.35 a piece, $6.40 a half dozen, $12.00 a dozen. Pecan rolls cost $15 for a dozen.

Knaus Berry Farm, located at 15980 SW 248th Street, is open Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. It’s closed on Sundays, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day.

Remember, it is a cash-only business.

Lines can get long so be prepared to wait, especially if you go on a Saturday. During peak times, customers should be prepared to wait as long as two-hours. The best time to go is a weekday.

There is also a self-pick strawberry field which should be ready in December.

Knaus Berry Farm is entered on the National Culinary Heritage Register, which lists the country’s most enduring food destinations.

The family owned and operated Knaus Berry Farm has been operating since 1956.