MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After 44 years in office, Broward State Attorney Mike Satz decided to leave the top prosecutor’s job earlier this year.

With a record as being ‘tough on crime,’ Satz’s office had a high conviction rate, although some of those convictions have since been overturned.

In November, Broward voters will choose a new state attorney who has an opportunity to put his stamp on law and order.

Harold Pryor is the Democrat running for Broward state attorney. He beat out a crowded field of contenders in the August primary.

Pryor initially worked for the state attorney’s office before going into private practice.

“I asked myself was the world getting any better and it wasn’t so I decided to be the next state attorney,” said Pryor.

“I’m the best person to initiate criminal justice reform while not compromising the safety of our communities,” he says.

“My goal is to work with law enforcement to make them better officers. Also, weed out the bad apples and hold the bad accountable,” he says.

He wants changes for how juvenile offenders are handled as well.

“I want to work with stakeholders to give a child a second and maybe third chance. Children should be treated as children,” Pryor said.

The Republican candidate for Broward state attorney, Gregg Rossman spent 20 years with the office, leaving six years ago.

“It’s not that I’ve known the job. I’ve done the job!” he says.

Rossman sent some of the most notorious characters to prison, including the accused mobsters who were convicted of executing Miami Subs founder, Gus Boulis.

“Starting at the bottom, I Worked my way to the most complicated jobs. I was also in administration as a supervisor for four years,“ he says.

“Can we do better in law enforcement? 100 percent. Can the state attorney do better? Yes,” says Rossman.

However, he says the office shouldn’t be a platform for criminal justice reform.

Rossman wants to be a partner with law enforcement and an advocate for victims.

“What I want to do is gather data and look at whether there is racial disparity and address the problems intelligently,” he says.

Rossman says he will concentrate on elderly crimes, especially rampant financial ripoffs, and be a voice for victims.

“Eighty-five percent of homicide cases I tried, the victims were people of color. Who spoke for them?“ Rossman says.

The Broward State Attorney’s Office has a four-year term.