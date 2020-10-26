MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Zeta has strengthened into a hurricane as it takes aim at a portion of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula.

At 2 p.m. Monday, the center of the storm was 105 miles southeast of Cozumel, Mexico.

The storm was moving to the northwest at 10 mph.

Sustained winds were near 90 mph with higher gusts.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles from the center.

On the forecast track, the center of Zeta will move near or over the northern Yucatan Peninsula on Monday, move over the southern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday, and approach the northern Gulf Coast on Wednesday.

Some weakening is likely while Zeta moves over the Yucatan Peninsula Monday night and early Tuesday. Zeta is forecast to strengthen again while it moves over the southern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Tulum to Dzilam, Mexico

Cozumel

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Pinar del Rio, Cuba

South of Tulum to Punta Allen, Mexico

Wet of Dzilam to Progreso

Four to 8 inches of rain, with local amounts of 12 inches, are possible through Tuesday along and east-northeast of Zeta’s track across the Yucatan Peninsula, the Cayman Islands, and central to western Cuba.

Heavy rains will begin to impact the central Gulf Coast Tuesday night, spreading inland across eastern Mississippi, Alabama, northern Georgia during Wednesday, through the southern Appalachians Wednesday night and into the Mid-Atlantic on Thursday.

Zeta was the earliest named 27th Atlantic storm recorded in an already historic hurricane season.

The National Hurricane Center had to turn to the Greek alphabet because there have been so many storms this 2020 season, it ran out of official names.

The last time the Greek alphabet had to be used in an Atlantic hurricane season was in 2005, the most active season on record, which had 28 named storms, including Hurricanes Katrina, Rita, and Wilma.