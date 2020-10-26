MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A NOAA hurricane hunter plane has found that Tropical Storm Zeta is rapidly strengthening.

At 8 a.m. Monday, the center of the storm was 175 miles southeast of Cozumel, Mexico.

The storm was moving to the northwest at 9 mph.

On the forecast track, the center of Zeta will move near or over the northern Yucatan Peninsula on Monday, move over the southern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday, and approach the northern Gulf Coast on Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 70 mph with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast, and Zeta is expected to become a hurricane Monday morning. Additional strengthening is expected before Zeta moves over the Yucatan Peninsula.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles from the center.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Tulum to Dzilam, Mexico

Cozumel

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Pinar del Rio, Cuba

South of Tulum to Punta Allen, Mexico

Wet of Dzilam to Progreso

Zeta was the earliest named 27th Atlantic storm recorded in an already historic hurricane season.

The National Hurricane Center had to turn to the Greek alphabet because there have been so many storms this 2020 season, it ran out of official names.

The last time the Greek alphabet had to be used in an Atlantic hurricane season was in 2005, the most active season on record, which had 28 named storms, including Hurricanes Katrina, Rita, and Wilma.