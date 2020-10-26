MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A community is looking for answers after a triple shooting in southwest Miami-Dade sent two teenagers and a nine-year-old boy to the hospital.

Miami-Dade police have asked the public’s help in solving this.

“We should all be outraged that three juveniles were shot like this in Miami=Dade,” said Detective Khristopher Welch.

Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho has also urged anyone with information to come forward

“Outraged to learn that a child & two teens were injured during a drive-by shooting last night. I urge the community to come forward with any information related to this senseless act of gun violence. It is imperative that if you #SeeSomethingSaySomething” he posted on Twitter.

The shooting happened Sunday, just before 3 p.m., in the courtyard of an apartment complex at 113th Avenue and SW 216th Street.

According to police, when their officers arrived they found the trio suffering from gunshot wounds.

The nine-year-old was airlifted to Kendall Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

More from CBSMiami.com

Barack Obama Holds Drive-In Rally For Joe Biden In North Miami

COVID-19 In South Florida: 309 New Cases In Miami-Dade, 285 In Broward

Police Investigating Double Shooting Outside Miami Club

A 14-year-old was also taken to Kendall Regional Medical Center where he was listed as stable. The second teen, a 17-year-old, was taken to Jackson South Medical Center. He too was listed as stable.

Police are now trying to determine what led to the shooting. Detectives have gone door to door at the complex looking for witnesses.

“We do not have a lot of information so far, so we are asking for the community’s assistance,” said Welch.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305)471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477. Or go to crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip.”