MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade and Broward are under a Flood Watch through Monday evening since the ground is already saturated from all the wet weather over the weekend.
Any additional rainfall could lead to more flooding in spots.
Although we were mainly dry in the morning, with just a few showers across southern Miami-Dade and the upper Keys, later on, more showers and scattered storms will develop with some brief downpours possible.
Afternoon highs will climb to the mid to upper 80s. There is a dangerous high risk of rip currents through Wednesday morning due to the onshore flow. Swimming is not recommended and small craft should exercise caution.
Monday night’s lows will be in the upper 70s with spotty storms.
Tuesday we may see some storms but the rain chance will start to decrease. Highs will be in the upper 80s By Wednesday drier air will move in and lead to even lower rain chances and more sunshine through late week. Highs will be near 90 degrees Thursday and Friday.
