DORAL (CBSMiami) – With just eight days until election day, nearly 60 million Americans have cast their early vote.

“It was my first time actually, so I was really nervous and I am still very nervous. It is really important for my generation to vote. We have to pay attention to politics and what is going on,” said Iyanna Navarro.

Heavy rain came down on Sunday but it did not stop voters from heading to the polls.

At North Miami Pubic Library, plenty of voters said the process was easy.

“The ballot was easy to understand and they have assistants,” said Navarro.

“Barely a line, we got here around seven and the line went smooth,” said Devina Richmond.

As of October 25, more than 40 percent of Florida’s registered voters have already cast their votes. More than 5.7 million have voted in the state.

While more people have already cast their ballots in this year’s presidential election than in the 2016 race, local leaders continue to urge people to vote early.

“Vote early, know your amendments. It is really a time to have your voice heard,” said Dean Trantalis, Mayor of Fort Lauderdale.

Plenty this weekend also attended the gospel concert known as A Soul of the Nation

Present was the American rapper Common.

“I want to encourage and celebrate the fact that we are going to the polls. We need the best leadership,” he said.