MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Tua Tagovailoa, who has only thrown two NFL passes, will start Nov. 1 as the Miami Dolphins quarterback against the Los Angeles Rams.
Tua is already Miami’s most heavily hyped draft pick since Dan Marino. Hopes are high Tagovailoa will be the best of the 22 quarterbacks to start for Miami since Marino retired following the 1999 season.
The thought of Tua’s first NFL start for the Dolphins has CBS4 Sports Anchor Jim Berry jinglin’ again.
MORE FROM CBSMIAMI.COM
Barack Obama Holds Drive-In Rally For Joe Biden In North Miami
Police Investigating Double Shooting Outside Miami Club
Florida Secretary Of State Laurel Lee: Russian & Iranian Election Interference ‘Is A Very Serious Threat’ But State’s ‘Systems Are Secure’
Check out the new Jim’s Jingle in the video above as Tagovailoa takes the reins with Miami in Year 2 of a rebuilding project under coach Brian Flores.
The Dolphins are 3-3, second in the AFC East and basking in consecutive wins over the 49ers and Jets.
You must log in to post a comment.