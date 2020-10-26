HAINES CITY (CBSMiami/AP) — A central Florida man is accused of stealing a bulldozer from a construction site and then using it to knock down presidential campaign signs for Joe Biden.
James Blight, 26, took the bulldozer in Haines City on Saturday and repeatedly destroyed Biden signs in full view of people who live in the neighborhood, witnesses said.
He’s been charged with grand theft auto and trespassing.
Former Vice Mayor Adam Burgess, who lives in the neighborhood which he said is predominantly Black, called Blight’s actions a hate crime.
“This man came onto my property, took the two Joe Biden signs I had in my yard, and then came back with a bulldozer to run down my fence,” said Burgess.
More from CBSMiami.com
Barack Obama Holds Drive-In Rally For Joe Biden In North Miami
COVID-19 In South Florida: 309 New Cases In Miami-Dade, 285 In Broward
Police Investigating Double Shooting Outside Miami Club
Video taken by the news outlet showed the damaged fences. Blight was also accused of bulldozing down a city speed limit sign, among other signs.
Police said Blight claimed he was too drunk at the time to remember what happened.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.