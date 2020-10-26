MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported 581 new cases of COVID-19 and 20 additional deaths in Miami-Dade County on Monday.
The additional cases increased Miami-Dade county’s overall total to 182,523 and 3,615 deaths.
The two-week positivity rate average was 4.42%.
In Broward, there were 512 new cases and 1 new death. Broward County’s overall total increased to 83,962 cases and 1,521 deaths.
The two-week positivity rate average was 4.41%
In Monroe, there were 13 new cases and no additional deaths. Monroe county’s overall totals are 2,199 cases and 25 deaths.
The two-week positivity rate average was 7.59%.
Statewide, there were 3,377 new cases and 20 additional deaths. The total number of cases now stands at 782,013 across Florida and 16,652 total deaths.
The two-week positivity rate in Florida is 5.09%.
