MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Miami-Dade County Public Schools have jumped to 212 cases and 106 in Broward.

According to the Miami-Dade County Public Schools coronavirus dashboard, there are 144 students and 68 employees who have contracted the virus since Oct. 5.

Miami Dade County Superintendent Alberto Carvalho had said with children returning to school, it was almost inevitable that there would be cases. He said the district and the schools are doing everything they can to keep students safe.

Carvalho reminds parents to check their children every morning for symptoms and reminds employees to fill out their self-assessment health tests every single day.

School officials are notifying parents in schools with positive cases with robocalls and reaching out to parents of children who may have come into contact with those who tested positive for the virus,

In Broward County, the school district’s COVID-19 dashboard shows there have been 106 total cases in the last 30 days, impacting 71 sites. This database is updated twice a week, on Tuesdays and Fridays.

There is also a statewide dashboard from the Florida Department of Health, but the total number of cases on both dashboards don’t match. According to a Miami-Dade County Public Schools spokesperson, the reason they don’t match is because the schools dashboard only shows the students and employees who are attending in-person classes and not virtual learning, while the state dashboard includes all employees and students, whether they are at home or going to school.