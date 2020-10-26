TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – There are just eight days left before Election Day, and 58.6 million ballots have been cast so far, which is already more than the early voting and vote-by-mail total in the 2016 race.

More than 6 million Floridians have already voted in the Nov. 3 general election., which is more than 41 percent of eligible voters. In all, Florida has 14,441,860 voters registered for the election.

According to the Florida Division of Elections, 6,018,430 million voters have either cast their ballots by mail or in person early voting.

EARLY VOTING

More than 2.2 million people have voted early. Democrats have cast 766,794 votes in person while Republicans have cast 1,020,877 votes in person. Unaffiliated voters account for 397,648 and third-party voters cast 27,336.

In Miami-Dade and Broward counties combined, 445,519 people have gone to early voting polls to cast their ballots.

In Miami-Dade, the total is 266,563, which includes 98,040 Democrats, 101,917 Republicans, and 66,606 from unaffiliated or third-party voters.

In Broward County, the total number of early voters is 178,956. Democrats cast 90,704 ballots, Republicans cast 349,815 and 40,608 votes are from unaffiliated or third-party voters.

VOTE-BY-MAIL

There have been more than 3.8 million vote-by-mail ballots returned in Florida.

Statewide, voters had cast 3,805,775 mail-in ballots, with 1,788,278 by Democrats and 1,179,541 by Republicans.

Another 791,303 ballots had been cast by unaffiliated voters, while third-party voters had cast 46,653.

Overall, there are more than 2.1 million mail ballots requested but not yet returned. Of those, 890-thousand are held by Democrats and more than 687-thousand are with Republicans.

SOUTH FLORIDA

In Miami-Dade and Broward counties combined, 754,851 votes had been cast by mail, while another 878,703 had not been returned yet.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, voters had cast 390,198 mail in ballots, with 184,803 by Democrats and 100,546 by Republicans.

Another 104,849 ballots had been cast by unaffiliated and third-party voters.

Overall, there are more than 279-thousand vote-by mail ballots requested but not yet returned in Miami-Dade. Of those, more than 115-thousand are held by Democrats and 73-thousand are with Republicans.

BROWARD

In Broward, voters had cast 364,653 mail in ballots, with 218,660 by Democrats and 62,329 by Republicans.

Another 83,664 ballots had been cast by unaffiliated and third-party voters.

Overall, there are more than 599-thousand vote-by mail ballots requested but not yet returned in Broward. Of those, more than 339-thousand are held by Democrats and 108-thousand are with Republicans.

Elections officials anticipate many counties will have more than 60 percent of the anticipated turnout completed before Nov. 3.

With early voting now underway, early voting sites are an option for submitting your vote-by-mail ballot. There are secure drop boxes at all early voting sites where you can drop your vote-by-mail ballots instead of putting it in the mail.

Vote-by-mail ballots must be received by your county supervisor of Elections by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Early voting ends on Sunday, Nov. 1. There is no early voting on Monday, Nov. 2.

The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 3.

The heavy voting has come as polls show Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in a close race in Florida, one of a handful of critical battleground states across the country.