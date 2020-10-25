MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach Commissioner David Richardson announced Sunday he has tested positive for COVID.

Miami-Dade Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava, who is running for county mayor, appeared with Richardson at a campaign event on Friday in South Beach.

“I have already reached out to the few people who were around me in the past few days without a mask to encourage them to get tested as soon as possible, and I will continue to work with professionals on contact tracing,” Richardson said in a statement Sunday.

As a result of Richardson’s positive test, Levine Cava went to get tested at the Hard Rock Stadium site.

Levine Cava’s campaign released a statement saying “she is not experiencing any symptoms and the results of her rapid test came back negative.”

However, all in-person campaign stops for Monday have been halted as she awaits the results from the PCR test, which a spokesperson said should come Tuesday.

Fellow Miami-Dade County Commissioner Eileen Higgins was also in attendance and went to get tested. No word on her results.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber also attended Friday’s event. He said he will get tested on Monday.

Lastly, Christian Ulvert, a campaign consultant to Levine Cava and Higgins, also got tested after attending the event. Ulvert said his came back negative.

A Miami Beach spokesperson said “everyone who attended Friday’s event at the Ocean Drive drag bar Palace wore masks.”

Richardson, who is reportedly experiencing minor symptoms, has begun his quarantine.