MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Police Department is investigating a triple shooting in Goulds on Sunday that injured two teens and a child.

According to Det. Khristopher Welch, the shooting happened in the area of SW 216 St. and SW 113 Ave.

Responding officers found a 17-year-old, 14-year-old and 9-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds.

The 17-year-old was taken by ground to Jackson South Hospital, while the other teen was taken by ground Kendall Regional. The 9-year-old was airlifted to Kendall Regional.

Welch said all three appear to be in stable condition.

Police have not released more information about the shooting, including a possible motivation.

Welch is asking the community to step forward with anything they might know.

If you can help police with this investigation, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.