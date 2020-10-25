MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Former President Barack Obama addressed supporters who had gathered in their vehicles Saturday afternoon during a drive-in rally in support for Democratic candidate Joe Biden, at Florida International University’s Biscayne Bay Campus.

Instead of cheers and applause, the sound of horns could be heard in approval after nearly every statement by the former president. “I love the creative honking,” Obama said.

Obama took to the stage shortly before 3:30 p.m. at the invitation-only event and immediately started talking about the Trump presidency.

“We have to work hard to elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as president and vice president of the United States,” said Obama.

The former president said Trump does not deserve a second term in the White House.

Obama slammed Trump’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as cases climb nationally and he questioned why the administration is fighting to get rid of the Affordable Care Act, also referred to as Obamacare, without announcing a replacement.

“He doesn’t have a plan. He doesn’t even acknowledge the reality of what’s taking place across this country,” said Obama. The former president added Joe Biden has concrete plans for America.

MORE ON CBSMIAMI.COM

Attorney: ‘Opa-locka Police Punched, Beat & Repeatedly Stunned Gunned Mentally Ill, 19-Year-Old Who Was Completely Subdued’

FBI Releases Image Of Bank Robbery Suspect Accused Of Hitting Bank of America Branch In Pompano Beach

Florida Woman Accused Of Killing 3-Year-Old Boy With Tire Iron While He Was Brushing Teeth

He accused Trump of ignoring the pandemic. Obama said Joe Biden would never hold a “superspreader event” at the White House.

Urging Americans to vote, he said, “In this election, we have to do our part.”

Hello, Florida! It’s #VoteEarlyDay and we’re just 10 days away from this election. I want to see you make a plan today for how you’re going to get involved and vote. Let’s get to work. https://t.co/lq3jqYjrOX — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 24, 2020

President Trump fired back in a tweet, “Nobody is showing up for Obama’s hate laced speeches. 47 people! No energy, but still better than Joe!”

Earlier in the day, the former president also stopped by Miami Springs and later he met with voters in the Latin community.

“Listening to Republicans, you’d think Joe is a communist like the Castros. Don’t fall for that garbage. Don’t fall for that. Joe Biden is not a socialist,” said Obama.

Florida is a key state in the presidential election. Polls show a close race between Biden and President Trump.

Trump won Florida and its 29 electoral votes in 2016 by 113,000 votes, and the state is considered a must-win if Trump is to secure re-election.

Obama has been campaigning for the Biden-Harris ticket.

Earlier in the day, President Trump voted early in West Palm Beach.

On Saturday afternoon, the Trump campaign announced that Ivanka, the president’s daughter would be coming to Miami on Tuesday in support of her father.